Risa Shigetomo led a Japanese podium sweep at the Osaka Women’s Marathon on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Shigetomo, a 2012 London Olympian, took the tape in 2 hours, 24 minutes, 21 seconds. She was followed by runner-up Misato Horie (2:25:46) and Hanae Tanaka (2:26:19) in third.

The race serves as a qualifying event for Japan’s team to the world athletics championships in London in August.