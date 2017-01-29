Serena reflects on triumph

Serena Williams says her rise to become perhaps the greatest player of all time is all down to mental strength and never giving up, a trait learned from Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova.

The dominant American now holds more Grand Slam titles in the Open era than anyone else, after surpassing Graf’s 22 by winning the Australian Open final 6-4, 6-4 against her sister, Venus, on Saturday.

Navratilova has 18, along with Chris Evert, while Margaret Court has 24, but only 11 of those were won after the more competitive Open era began in 1968.

Williams said they all had one thing in common — fighting spirit.

“One thing about a champion, they keep fighting, they keep going,” said the 35-year-old, whose win at Melbourne Park also returned her to No. 1 in the world rankings.

“I just feel like those four really are incredible fighters. They’re mentally tough as well. They always kept going.

“It’s something that I learned from them a lot, is how to hopefully do the same, which hopefully I’ve been able to do.”

Williams had been reluctant to talk about records in Melbourne to keep the pressure off, but she is now ready to acknowledge her standing as one of the greatest women players of all time, if not the greatest.

“I definitely think so. I mean, between Martina, myself, Steffi Graf, hands down we are leading that conversation,” she said.

Her achievement took 19 long years from her Grand Slam debut as a 17-year-old in Melbourne in 1998, and she is not ready to stop just yet.

But she insists there are no new goals, despite Court’s 24 titles being within reach.

“I never had a number. That’s the beauty of it,” she said.

“When I started this journey, I just wanted to win a Grand Slam. Then I just wanted to win. Every time I step on the court, I want to win.”

And in an ominous sign that there is still more to come, she added: “I don’t want it to stop. I want to keep it going.”

Being at the top for so long means Williams now carefully selects her tournaments, and she is set to take a break now until Indian Wells in early March.

She said she wanted to enjoy winning in Australia, and give it time to sink in.

“One thing I learned in the past is you have to enjoy it. That’s the beauty of winning Australia, you have a few months to relax,” she said.

“If you win the French, it’s like back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Australia, you have time to enjoy the moment before the next Grand Slam.”

Williams also has wedding plans to make after her recent engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who was courtside for her historic victory.

She revealed that elder sister Venus would be a bridesmaid, but not when the marriage would take place nor where.

Spears, Cabal take title

Melbourne Australia AP

Abigail Spears played her part at the Australian Open “30-fun” party by winning the mixed doubles title.

The 35-year-old Spears teamed with Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal to beat second-seeded Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-4 in the final Sunday on Rod Laver Arena.

Spears was striving to win her first Grand Slam title in her farewell year. She plans to retire at the end of this season after a career in which she was twice runner-up in mixed doubles finals with Mexican Santiago Gonzalez at the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2014.

The triumph by Spears and the 30-year-old Cabal continued the veteran’s theme of the championships with all players in the men’s (Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) and women’s (sisters Serena and Venus Williams) aged 30 or older.