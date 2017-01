Watanabe breaks 200-meter breaststroke world record

Teenager Ippei Watanabe set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 06.67 seconds on Sunday.

The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mark of 2:07.01 set by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2012. Watanabe set the record time in the final of the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo metropolitan championships.

“I’m very surprised, I didn’t think I could break a world record,” Watanabe said. “I want to become a swimmer who can keep breaking records.”

Watanabe competed in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but didn’t qualify for the final. He also broke the Olympic record for the men’s 200-meter breaststroke during the semifinal in Rio before finishing sixth in the final.

Watanabe won the 200 breaststroke gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympics. He qualified for the Rio Games by finishing runner-up in the 200 breaststroke final with a time of 2:09.45 at the national championships in 2016.