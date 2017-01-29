Curry refinds spark to lead Warriors past Clippers

When Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State this season, Stephen Curry made an extra effort early in the season to make sure his new teammate got his shots.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wanted Curry to know how important it was for him to be aggressive as well.

With his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season followed by a dazzling quarter, Curry looked just like the player who won the MVP the past two years.

Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his long-range shot to end of the first half, leading the Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

“I have to be aggressive,” Curry said. “That’s the thing about us. We do have a lot of talent. There’s a balancing act with it.”

Curry had too often deferred early in the season but has been looking for his shot more of late. He had nine 3-pointers against the Clippers on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad.

“What Steph has realized is he can just be himself and let it fly,” Kerr said. “He doesn’t have to worry about Kevin or anybody else. We feed off Steph’s energy and shooting.”

Durant added 23 points and Klay Thompson scored 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival.

Blake Griffin scored 20 points for the struggling Clippers, who have lost four of five since star point guard Chris Paul went down with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

“We just got embarrassed on national television so nobody’s feeling good right now,” guard Austin Rivers said.

Celtics 112, Bucks 108 (OT)

In Milwaukee, Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Greg Monroe had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

Heat 116, Pistons 103

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 23 points and the Heat beat Detroit to push the NBA’s longest current winning streak to seven games.

Wayne Ellington added 19 points, James Johnson had 18, and Dion Waiters 17 for the Heat. They tied a season high with 14 3-pointers, with Ellington making three in less than two minutes in the final quarter. Miami outscored the Pistons 26-12 in the fourth.

Timberwolves 129, Nets 109

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds.

Kings 109, Hornets 106

In Charlotte, DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Sacramento handed the Hornets their fourth straight loss.

Nuggets 123, Suns 112

In Phoenix, Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Suns for the second time in three nights.

Grizzlies 102, Jazz 95

In Salt Lake City, Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points in Memphis’ victory.