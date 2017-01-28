Wenger handed four-match ban

The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official, it was announced on Friday.

Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium on Sunday during Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The F.A. said Wenger, who was fined £25,000 ($31,300) after admitting to the charge, “used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official” when he was sent off by the referee.