Kodaira extends winning streak

Nao Kodaira blazed to her fifth straight 500-meter World Cup triumph of the season Friday.

Kodaira’s time of 37.43 seconds, her personal-best time this season, came within 0.14 of the national record she set in 2013.

The 30-year-old, a native of Nagano Prefecture, remains unbeaten in five races at that distance the season.

Kodaira finished an impressive 0.69 seconds ahead of runner-up Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic. Russia’s Olga Fatkulina rounded out the top three, finishing in 38.36 seconds.

Erina Kamiya was fourth and Maki Tsuji fifth.

Kodaira, who was also runner-up in the 1,000 (1:15.49) behind the United States’ Heather Bergsma, surprised herself with the dominant performance.

“I’m really shocked by my time,” Kodaira said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was locked in, and made few mistakes during the race.”

In the men’s 500, Yuma Murakami reached his first World Cup podium by finishing second (34.97) to Germany’s Nico Ihle, who crossed the line in 34.83.

Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands was third in 35.02.

Ryohei Haga was fifth and Tsubasa Hasegawa ninth.

Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov didn’t race due to an injury but still leads with 425 points.