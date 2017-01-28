Ganong captures downhill marred by crashes, injuries

Numerous crashes and serious injuries to Valentin Giraud-Moine and Steven Nyman overshadowed a World Cup downhill race won by Travis Ganong on Friday.

Both French skier Giraud-Moine and American Nyman were airlifted for intensive care at the local hospital in Garmisch.

The race was held up for half an hour while Giraud-Moine, who was second in Kitzbuehel, Austria, and on course for a top-10 finish in Garmisch, received attention after losing control on the Kandahar course and crashing into the net.

The French Ski Federation said in a statement later that Giraud-Moine dislocated both knees.

“He will be brought back to France as soon as possible for the continued treatment of his injuries,” the federation said.

Nyman had crashed shortly before Giraud-Moine, after a jump into the netting. He also suffered a serious knee injury.

“Quick update. My season is over but aside from my knee everything is okay. Time for some surgery and healing. I WILL BE BACK!” the American wrote on Twitter.

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52.

The race had been rescheduled from Wengen, Switzerland, where heavy snow forced the classic Lauberhorn downhill to be canceled on Jan. 14.

Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday but there are likely to be changes made to the course, with many skiers grateful simply to finish on a day of seven crashes in all.

“It wasn’t easy today,” said Ganong, the first American to win in Garmisch.

Erik Guay crashed spectacularly, though the Canadian escaped with just minor injuries and was able to wave at the camera.

“Bumps and bruises but I’m thankful to have skied away from that crash with nothing major! Thanks for all the well wishes,” the 2011 world champion wrote on Twitter.