One for the record books: Serena defeats Venus, captures 23rd Grand Slam singles title

Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

The victory at Rod Laver Arena also ensured Serena Williams will regain the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.

It was Serena’s seventh win in nine all-Williams Grand Slam finals, and the first since Wimbledon in 2009. It was 36-year-old, No. 13-seeded Venus Williams’ first trip back to a major final in 7 ½ years.

Williams has won 15 majors since last losing to Venus in a Grand Slam final, at Wimbledon in 2008.

Venus walked over to Serena’s side of the net and the sisters hugged.

“This was a tough one — I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus,” Serena said. “She’s an amazing person. There’s no way I’d be at 23 without her. She’s my inspiration and the only reason I’m standing here today. Thanks for inspiring me to be the best player I can be.

“She deserves a round of applause — she’s made an amazing comeback.”

The match didn’t live up to its classic billing, with nerves and tension causing uncharacteristic mistakes and unforced errors and four consecutive service breaks before Venus finally held for a 3-2 lead. That included a game when Serena had game point but served back-to-back double-faults and three in all to give up the break.

There were six service breaks in all. Both players were relatively subdued, except for Serena’s racket smashing spike on the court in the third game that earned her a code violation.

After making the three double-faults in the fourth game, however, the younger Williams didn’t face another break point in the 1-hour, 22-minute match.

In terms of total years, it was the oldest Grand Slam women’s final in the Open era with the Williams sisters combining for 71 years, 11 months.

Serena now has a 17-11 career record against her sister, including a 10-5 advantage at Grand Slams.

Serena hadn’t wanted to talk about the No. 23 before or during the tournament. She finally can now.

She tied Steffi Graf’s mark of 22 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era by winning Wimbledon last year. She missed her chance to break Graf’s record with an upset semifinal loss at the U.S. Open — for the second year running — and hasn’t wanted to talk about the number 23 since arriving in Australia.

Until this trip, Venus hadn’t reached another major final since 2008. She didn’t make the second week for a few years as she came to terms with an energy-sapping illness since being diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011, and made her comeback to the semifinals at Wimbledon last year.

“Serena Williams, that’s my little sister, guys. Congratulations Serena on No. 23,” Venus said. “I have been right there with you. Some of them I have lost right there against you. It’s been an awesome thing, your win has always been my win, you know that. All the times I couldn’t be there, wouldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there.”

Venus stayed in the match with 21 winners, and won the longest rally of the match, but couldn’t seem to keep up with her sister as the match progressed. In terms of total years, it was the oldest Grand Slam women’s final in the Open era with the Williams sisters combining for 71 years, 11 months. Roger Federer will be aiming to increase his all-time men’s record to 18 when he takes on 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal on Sunday night, completing the singles finals lineup of all 30-somethings.

Serena got a little bit superstitious Down Under, and hadn’t wanted to talk about the No. 23. “Now we can talk about it,” she said.

Williams also had a pair of custom-made shoes — sent by former NBA star Michael Jordan — with Jordan’s usual jersey number No. 23 stamped on the heel. It helped provide some synchronicity for the numbers involved.

Also Saturday, Yui Kamiji claimed her first Australian Open wheelchair singles title, bouncing back from a set down to defeat Rio Paralympics gold medalist Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-3.

Second seed Kamiji, who won singles bronze in Rio, defeated her top-seeded opponent in 2 hours, 18 minutes to better her runner-up finishes at the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

“I was really pleased the moment the match finished. I was in good form this past week,” said Kamiji, who now has three of the four Grand Slam crowns after winning the French and U.S. Opens in 2014.

“Given the way I’ve been playing, I was wondering when I’d be able to win (this) title if I didn’t win it this time. I want to become a player who can keep winning.”

Kamiji also made up for her disappointment from a day earlier when, as second seed, she missed out on her fourth-consecutive doubles title in Melbourne.

She and Dutch partner, Diede de Groot, who was playing in her first Grand Slam, lost 6-3, 6-2 to the top seeded Dutch pairing of Griffioen and Aniek van Koot.

