NHL honors top 100 players

Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr were among the easiest choices for the NHL 100, the group of enduring superstars chosen and honored by the league Friday night as the best players in hockey history.

Yet if the Great One, Super Mario and No. 4 had to pick an NHL 1, they would all choose Mr. Hockey, the late Gordie Howe.

Wondrous athletes with incredible achievements were in abundance Friday night in downtown Los Angeles, the site of Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game and the celebration of the league’s centennial. Dozens of the NHL 100 members were honored in the gala ceremony, from 1970s greats Guy Lafleur and Yvan Cournoyer to current Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews.

Many of the greats spared a thought for Howe, who died in June. He featured prominently in the memorial highlight reel shown to the audience at Microsoft Theatre.

“Gordie is, in my mind, the best that ever played the game,” Orr said while flanked by Gretzky and Lemieux. “I’m not sure if we’ll ever see another one. I sometimes sit and look at his numbers, as I sit sometimes and look at the numbers that these two guys put up. I think, ‘How in the world did they do it?’ ”

The NHL 100 was selected by a large panel of league executives, former players and media members. The league revealed 33 selectees who played during the league’s first half-century on New Year’s Day, and four of them showed up to receive a standing ovation in Los Angeles: Dave Keon, Johnny Bucyk, Frank Mahovlich and Red Kelly.

The rest of the 100 were named Friday, with most of the greats in attendance for a ceremony hosted by actor Jon Hamm.