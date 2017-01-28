Tiger misses cut by four shots

Tiger Woods’ long-awaited PGA Tour comeback came to an abrupt end at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday as the former world No. 1 tumbled out of the tournament after missing the cut.

Woods started the day at Torrey Pines Golf Course needing a low second-round score to extend his participation into the weekend after a wayward four-over-par first round on Thursday.

But despite perfect conditions on Torrey Pines’ more forgiving North Course, Woods again struggled to generate any momentum, carding a level-par 72 which left him four-over after 36 holes.

With the cut coming at level par, Woods was left contemplating an early exit at his first full-field PGA Tour event since August 2015.

“It’s frustrating, not being able to have a chance to win the tournament,” Woods told reporters. “I didn’t make the cut.”

Woods — who now heads to the Persian Gulf for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic next week, took comfort from signs of improvement on Friday after his erratic opening round the previous day.

“Overall today was a lot better than yesterday. I hit it better, I putted well again,” Woods said.

“I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn’t go in. But I hit it a lot better today, which was nice,” Woods said, adding that he will only get sharper after playing more tournaments.

“Playing tournament golf is a bit different to playing with your buddies in a cart. I need to get more rounds under my belt and more playing time and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

Woods, who played in the unofficial Hero World Challenge invitational last month, is stepping up his comeback with a demanding series of tournaments as he targets April’s Masters at Augusta.

But the 41-year-old could only reflect on a frustrating outing at Torrey Pines, the picturesque coastal course nestling against the Pacific Ocean just outside San Diego where he has won eight times.

Woods was not the only high-profile casualty on Friday, with world No. 1 Jason Day and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson also missing the cut.

Rickie Fowler also missed out after finishing three over following a second-round 75.

At the other end of the leaderboard, England’s Justin Rose will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after carding a one-under-par 71 on the South Course, a day after his seven-under-par opening round.

The 2016 Olympic champion sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the last — his third of a round which included two bogeys — to move clear of the field at eight under.

“I’m happy with that, to be honest with you,” said a satisfied Rose, who believes the weekend will be wide open.

“It’s a very bunched field. I think even-par cut is incredibly low.”