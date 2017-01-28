New lawsuit against Baylor alleges 52 rapes in four-year period

A former Baylor University student who says she was raped by two football players filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the school that alleges there were dozens more assaults of women involving other players.

The lawsuit by the student, who is listed in the documents only as “Elizabeth Doe,” alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.

It also alleges a “culture of sexual violence” and describes her 2013 attack by two players. It doesn’t detail the other alleged attacks, but says some were recorded by the players, who shared them with friends.

Fifty-two assaults would dramatically increase the 17 reports of sexual and physical attacks involving 19 players since 2011 previously acknowledged by Baylor officials.

The school faces at least five lawsuits from women who allege they were attacked and that the school failed to protect them or ignored their complaints.

The nation’s largest Baptist university has been gripped by the on-going scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of school president Ken Starr in 2016.

An internal investigation last year found that the football program operated as if it was “above the rules” and that assistant coaches and staff interfered or stifled investigations into alleged assaults by players.