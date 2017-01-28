Cyclists accused of using motors to cheat in races

A Hungarian designer of a secret bicycle motor says he thinks pro cyclists have used them to cheat since 1998 and American cycling legend Greg LeMond says he can’t trust Tour de France results.

Both were interviewed by the CBS show “60 Minutes” for a segment to be telecast Sunday where designer Istvan Varjas, a scientist and former cyclist, outlines mechanical cheating methods in a sport already rocked by infamous doping scandals.

Varjas designed a motor to fit inside a bike frame in 1998 and an anonymous buyer paid him $2 million for it and a deal not to work on such motors, speak of them or sell them for 10 years.

Three-time Tour de France winner LeMond wants greater testing for motors by cycling officials.

“This is curable. This is fixable,” LeMond said. “I don’t trust it until they figure out . . . how to take the motor out. I won’t trust any victories of the Tour de France.”

Varjas displayed his motorized bicycles in a Budapest bike shop, showing journalists how a secret switch can engage the motor or, in more sophisticated models, it engages as a rider’s heart rate peaks.