Harden goes off for 51 on 76ers

The 76ers closely guarded Houston’s potent 3-point threats rather than double-team James Harden, and the Rockets’ All-Star guard made them pay with a memorable offensive performance.

Harden scored 51 points and added 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Houston to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and Philadelphia on Friday night.

Harden, who had 19 of his points in the third quarter, has at least 30 points and 10 assists in 18 games this season. The NBA’s third-leading scorer entering the game, Harden finished two points shy of tying his career high. He was 16 for 28 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, while making 13 of 14 free throws.

“He played about as good as you can play,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I’ve been around a lot of players, but it doesn’t get much better than that. I’ve never seen better than that.”

Harden recognized Philadelphia’s strategy and took advantage.

“Just tried to be aggressive (in) attack mode and make plays for my teammates,” he said.

“They weren’t leaving our shooters, so we had to figure different ways to be aggressive and attack them. In the second half, we figured it out.”

Harden had 36 points after halftime.

Nene added 21 points for Houston, which snapped a two-game skid while winning for just the fourth time in 10 games.

Embiid had 32 points and seven rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a knee contusion. Embiid, who was questionable until about 45 minutes before tipoff, showed that he was just fine with an emphatic, left-handed dunk over Nene for Philadelphia’s first two points that drew loud cheers from the 76ers’ large crowd.

“You’re not going to see a more jaw-dropping play in the league, really,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Pelicans 119, Spurs 103

In New Orleans, Jrue Holiday scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds, and the Pelicans snapped San Antonio’s five-game winning streak.

The Spurs had been winning lately despite having starters Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker sidelined with nagging injuries.

San Antonio fell with both back on the floor. Leonard, returning from a sore left hand, scored 23, but showed some rustiness from the field, missing 10 of 16 shots. Parker hit only two of seven shots and one missed was a momentum-stalling air ball 3 inside the final five minutes.

Terrence Jones scored 21 points, and Solomon Hill added 16 points for New Orleans.

Cavaliers 124, Nets 116

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 28 and the Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a victory over Brooklyn.

The NBA champions had lost three straight and six of eight while James questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

Heat 100, Bulls 88

In Chicago, Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead Miami past the Bulls for its sixth straight victory.

Dwyane Wade had 15 points to lead Chicago, which began the day with a team meeting and ended it with a second straight frustrating loss. Wade and Jimmy Butler started the controversy when they questioned the desire of the team’s younger players following a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Rajon Rondo fired back a day later, criticizing Wade and Butler in an Instagram post.

All three players were fined, and Wade and Butler were held out of the starting lineup as punishment.

Butler was the first off bench and received a loud ovation from the United Center crowd when he checked in with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter. Wade also received a loud ovation when he entered 28 seconds later. Rondo, though, was greeted by some boos when he checked in with 5:05 to go in the first.

Trail Blazers 112, Grizzlies 109

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 33 points, including 13 straight for the hosts late in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers held off Memphis.

Allen Crabbe had 23 points to help Portland win three straight for the first time since early December.

Celtics 128, Magic 98

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and eight assists in just three quarters, extending his streak at least 20 points to 30 games and helping the Celtics crush Orlando.

Boston rookie Jaylen Brown added a career-high 20 points, Jae Crowder had 19 and Kelly Olynyk made all seven shots he attempted, finishing with 16 points.

Knicks 110, Hornets 107

In New York, Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his former team and the Knicks edged Charlotte.

Kemba Walker had 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

Pacers 115, Kings 111 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored 12 of Indiana’s last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Sacramento.

Raptors 102, Bucks 86

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 32 points, Norman Powell added 19 and the Raptors beat Milwaukee to snap their longest losing streak of the season at five games.

Wizards 112, Hawks 86

In Atlanta, Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 boards, John Wall scored 19 points and Washington trounced the Hawks.