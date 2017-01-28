B-Corsairs escape with narrow victory over Lakestars

It wasn’t easy and it defied the odds, but somehow the Yokohama B-Corsairs found a way to pull out a win against the visiting Shiga Lakestars on Saturday night.

The B-Corsairs shot a woeful 3-for-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 38.4 percent overall. They also sank only 15 of 29 free throws in their 74-72 victory at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

Jason Washburn’s free throw with 9 seconds left accounted for Yokohama’s final point.

Six seconds later, Julian Mavunga scored inside to cut the lead to two, and Shiga’s rally fell short.

Washurn paced the B-Corsairs (12-21) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jeff Parmer added 14 points and seven boards, Masashi Hosoya had 11 points and Faye Pape Mour 10. Alexis Minatoya put nine points on the board.

The Lakestars (6-27) trailed 51-39 entering the fourth quarter. They used a 7-0 run to pull within 73-70 late in the game.

Mavunga scored a team-high 17 points and hauled in 14 rebounds. Craig Brackins had 16 points and Yosuke Sugawara 11.

NeoPhoenix 84, Northern Happinets 71

In Akita, San-en’s active, aggressive defense blocked nine shots in a hard-earned victory over the hosts.

Robert Dozier led the winners with four blocks and Josh Childress and Atsuya Ota both had two.

Dozier was the top scorer for the NeoPhoenix (19-14) with 16 points and handed out three assists. Childress scored 15 points and Olu Ashaolu had 14. Ota finished with 10.

Seiya Ando scored 23 points for Akita (8-25) and Evan Ravenel had 14.

Brex 68, Sunrockers 64

In Tokyo, Ryan Rossiter struggled to score, but his overall impact was a key factor in Tochigi’s win over Shibuya.

Rossiter was held to 2-for-10 shooting and six points, but he grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds (seven offensive) and dished out eight assists.

Hironori Watanabe knocked down four 3s in an 18-point performance for the Brex (24-7), who outscored the hosts 26-9 in the second stanza. Yusuke Endo had a 14-point outing and Takatoshi Furukawa and Jeff Gibbs both scored seven points, while Yuta Tabuse contributed five points, five assists and a pair of steals.

Ex-NBA center Robert Sacre had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Sunrockers (15-16) and Leo Vendrame scored 13 points with five assists. Kenta Hirose added 12 points and Ira Brown 11.

Albirex BB 82, Golden Kings 74

In Okinawa City, Niigata’s Clint Chapman’s 27-point, 12-rebound, three-block performance helped guide the visitors past struggling Ryukyu.

Chapman, a University of Texas alum, sank 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Davante Gardner notched a double-double (16 points, 11 boards) and Kimitake Sato scored 12 points for Niigata (18-15), while Tenyoku You netted 10 points and Kei Igarashi doled out seven assists.

Anthony McHenry and Shuhei Kitagawa scored 16 points apiece for the Golden Kings (14-19) and Lamont Hamilton had 13. McHenry was the team leader in assists (six).

Brave Thunders 93, Diamond Dolphins 84

In Nagoya, title-chasing Kawasaki sank 17 of 19 free throws and received a huge boost from Nick Fazekas, who had 25 points and 15 rebounds, in a triumph over the hosts.

Fazekas, a former NBA and University of Nevada big man, leads the 18-team top division in scoring (28.2 points per game).

Yuya Nagayoshi contributed 14 points, making all six of his field-goal attempts, and Takumi Hasegawa, who was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, scored 13 points for the Brave Thunders (28-5). Ryusei Shinoyama had 12 points, Ryan Spangler added nine and Yuma Fujii supplied eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jerome Tillman had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Nagoya (20-13) and Takaya Sasayama had 17 points and three steals. Justin Burrell added 12 points and Jun Uzawa and Seiya Funyu each scored 10 for the Diamond Dolphins (20-13).

Nagoya led 46-42 at halftime, then Kawasaki took control, outscoring the hosts 26-10 in the third quarter.

Jets 80, Evessa 66

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Tyler Stone had the hot scoring touch — and the green light — from the perimeter in a 32-point performance, sparking the hosts to a convincing win over Osaka.

Stone drained 7 of 16 3-point shots and corralled eight rebounds for the Jets (21-12). He also had a team-best three steals.

Ryumo Ono scored 16 points for Chiba, which took a 34-33 lead into the second half. Kosuke Ishii and Yuki Togashi added nine and eight points, respectively. Michael Parker chipped in with six points and 10 boards. Former NBA big man Hilton Armstrong, who was held to three points on 1-for-6 shooting, had seven boards and two steals.

Despite shooting 39.4 percent from the field, Chiba capitalized on second-chance points (10-2 edge) and outrebounded the Evessa 44-34 to secure the win.

Xavier Gibson paced Osaka (18-15) with 15 points. Takuya Soma scored 14 points and Josh Harrellson had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Alvark 81, SeaHorses 69

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Daiki Tanaka scored 20 points to lead five Alvark players in double figures in a victory over Mikawa.

Troy Gillenwater, a New Mexico State alum, poured in 18 points, including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for Tokyo (26-5). Ex-NBA guard Diante Garrett finished with 11 points, five assists and four steals and Keijuro “K.J.” Matsui and Joji Takeuchi scored 10 points apiece.

Takeuchi had a team-high 11 rebounds for the Alvark, who held the hosts to 28 second-half points.

Makoto Hiejima was the high scorer for the SeaHorses (23-8) with 20 points along with four steals. Gavin Edwards added 19 points and nine boards and frontcourt mate J.R. Sakuragi had 13 points, 11 boards and seven assists.

Edwards and Sakuragi combined for 11 of Mikawa’s 15 turnovers.

Levanga 99, Grouses 91

In Toyama, Asahi Tajima’s 20-point game and Ryota Sakurai’s 17 points proved pivotal for Hokkaido in a series-opening road win.

Jahmar Thorpe poured in 16 points and Daniel Miller provided 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for the Levanga (10-23).

Masashi Joho knocked down five 3s in a 19-point night for the Grouses (7-26) and Dexter Pittman chipped in with 18 points and eight boards. Ryo Yamazaki scored 16 points and Drew Viney 14, while Naoki Uto added 12 points and seven assists.

Hannaryz 86, 89ers 82

In Sendai, Kyoto dominated inside at both ends of the floor and picked up its second victory in as many days over the 89ers.

The Hannaryz (16-18) outscored the hosts 50-28 in the paint.

Marcus Dove paced Kyoto with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He added nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Teammate Hayato Kawashima scored 18 points and Kevin Kotzur contributed 15 points and 11 boards. Yusuke Okada and Lawrence Hill each had eight points in the series finale.

The Hannaryz used a 16-0 run to pull ahead 24-20 early in the second quarter.

Kaito Ishikawa led Sendai (9-25) with 21 points, five assists and four steals. Takayuki Kumagai chipped in with 16 points, while Wendell White scored 14 and hauled in nine rebounds.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Kumamoto Volters 84, Ibaraki Robots 73; Hiroshima Dragonflies 85, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 74; Yamagata Wyverns 81, Bambitious Nara 79; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 84, Kagoshima Rebnise 66; Nishinomiya Storks 73, Aomori Wat’s 64; Iwate Big Bulls 85, Shinshu Brave Warriors 63; Gunma Crane Thunders 63, Kagawa Five Arrows 60; Ehime Orange Vikings 81, Tokyo Excellence 68; and Shimane Susanoo Magic 75, Fukushima Firebonds 49.