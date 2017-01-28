Carp’s Tanaka fills out Japan squad

KYODO

Hiroshima Carp infielder Kosuke Tanaka was named as the 28th and final player in Japan’s World Baseball Classic squad, the team announced Saturday.

Last season, the 27-year-old shortstop played every inning of all 143 regular-season games for Central League champion Hiroshima.

He was the MVP of the CL Climax Series after going 10-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs in four games against the Yokohama BayStars.

Tanaka hit .265 with 13 home runs and 28 stolen bases from the leadoff spot during the regular season.

