Man United into League Cup final despite loss

Manchester United reached the English League Cup final despite surrendering its 17-match unbeaten record with a 2-1 loss to Hull in the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday night.

United, which won the first leg 2-0, advanced with a 3-2 win on aggregate and will play Southampton in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26.

On-loan striker Oumar Niasse scored the winner with an 85th-minute tap-in, and another goal for Hull would have sent the game into extra time.

Tom Huddlestone gave the hosts the lead at KCOM Stadium by converting a 35th-minute penalty, awarded for Marcos Rojo’s tug on Harry Maguire at a corner. Paul Pogba equalized from close range in the 66th, a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing display by the France midfielder.

United produced one of its most sluggish performances of the season, perhaps through complacency because of its commanding lead from the first leg at Old Trafford.

“We’re disappointed the way we played,” United midfielder Michael Carrick said. “It’s a strange feeling, we wanted to keep our run going.”

United will look to win a fifth League Cup title and a first trophy under Jose Mourinho, who has won all three of his League Cup finals as a coach.

Southampton’s only major trophy came in 1976, with a win over United in the F.A. Cup final.

It was United’s first loss since a 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Nov. 3.

“We didn’t play well at all, really,” Carrick said. “We are delighted to be there and we will shake this off.”

Suarez puts on a show

Barcelona Spain REUTERS

Luis Enrique heaped praise on Denis Suarez after the 23-year-old midfielder led Barcelona to a 5-2 blitz of Real Sociedad on Thursday, saying the youngster could even emulate playmaker Andres Iniesta, who the coach likened to Harry Potter.

Suarez set Barca on the path to the King’s Cup semifinals with a cutting low finish and completed the 6-2 aggregate victory with a sweeping run past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after latching onto a pass from Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester City trainee has had to wait his turn in his first season back at the club after spells at Sevilla and Villarreal followed his impressive campaign with Barcelona B, which he joined in 2013 after an unhappy two years in England.

However, after a number of impressive displays this season, the Galician has emerged as a realistic heir to captain and standard bearer Iniesta, Barca’s most decorated player who is in the autumn of his career at 32.

“He could be, why not? Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it’s difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be it,” Luis Enrique told reporters.