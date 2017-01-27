League-leading Capitals storm past Devils

Heading into the All-Star break, the Washington Capitals are in the same position they were at the end of the regular season last year — leading the pack in the NHL.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to go into the break with a good shot at a second straight President’s Trophy.

“For the first 20-something games, I thought we were trying to re-establish our identity,” Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “The last 20, we have found our way back to what we want to do, and get back to the style we want to play.”

The Capitals are on a roll heading into the break. They went 13-1-2 in their last 16 and they have 72 points in 49 games.

“A month ago, we probably wouldn’t have thought we’d be where we are,” said goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 27 saves. “Our game’s come together. . . . We’ll take the All-Star break to rest some guys and come back stronger.”

Predators 4, Blue Jackets 3

In Nashville, Craig Smith scored two goals in the third period for the hosts.

Kings 3, Hurricanes 0

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis tallied 38 seconds apart late in the third.

Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Panthers beat Tampa Bay to snap a four-game losing streak.

Flames 3, Senators 2 (OT)

In Ottawa, Johnny Gaudreau scored with 31 seconds on the clock in overtime.

Stars 4, Sabres 3

In Dallas, Patrick Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat Buffalo.

Islanders 3, Canadiens 1

In New York, Andrew Ladd delivered a two-goal performance to lead the Islanders over Montreal.

Bruins 4, Penguins 3

In Boston, Brad Marchand scored two second-period goals after avoiding a suspension by the NHL earlier in the day.

Flyers 2, Maple Leafs 1

In Philadelphia, Roman Lyubimov netted two goals late in the third period to lift the Flyers to their third straight win.

Jets 5, Blackhawks 3

In Chicago, Winnipeg’s Andrew Copp and Bryan Little scored in a 32-second span in the third period.

Wild 5, Blues 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Nino Niederreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Wild hammered St. Louis.

Coyotes 3, Canucks 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Alexander Burmistrov scored his first goal as a member of the Coyotes and Mike Smith earned his 31st career shutout.

Oilers 4, Sharks 1

In San Jose, Andrej Sekera notched two goals and surging Edmonton extended its point streak to eight games.