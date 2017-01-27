Westbrook pumps in 45 as Thunder down Mavs

Just when it looked as if the Oklahoma City Thunder might squander a big lead, Russell Westbrook unleashed his full fury on the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook scored 17 of his 45 points in the final 8:23 to help the Thunder beat the short-handed Mavericks 109-98 on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City led by 16 late in the third quarter, but the advantage was down to six when Westbrook checked in after a Dallas timeout. The NBA scoring leader made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

“I could tell in the timeout that he felt like he was getting ready to kind of explode, to be honest with you,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Westbrook was 16 of 29 overall from the field after being named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night. He had eight rebounds and three assists, ending his triple-double streak at three games.

Victor Oladipo added 17 points, and Steven Adams had 15 in Oklahoma City’s third straight win.

The Thunder’s excitement was dimmed when they learned that forward Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm punching a chair in the second quarter. Kanter is the team’s No. 3 scorer and one of the league’s top reserves.

“It was tough, man,” Westbrook said. “To do it the way he did it is very unfortunate. He’s a strong man, and he’ll be back better.”

Adams said Kanter likely will struggle with how he has affected the team.

“He didn’t mean to do it, obviously,” Adams said. “It’s just one of those frustrating times where it just happened to like — he did what he did, you know. He’s already hard on himself. No one else can be as hard as he is on himself. He’s probably just feeling so under the weather. I feel bad for him.”

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, and Justin Anderson added 17 for the Mavericks. They had won five of seven.

Dallas was without four of its top five scorers. Forward Wesley Matthews sat out with a right hip strain, forward Dirk Nowitzki rested on the second game of a back-to-back, guard J.J. Barea was out with a left calf strain, and guard Deron Williams was out with a sprained left big toe.

Oladipo made a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left in the first half to give the Thunder a 53-52 lead, but Dorian Finney-Smith answered with a 3 as time expired in the half to put the Mavericks up 55-53.

Oklahoma City gained control in the third quarter and put the Mavericks into foul trouble. Westbrook scored 13 points in the period, and the Thunder led 87-73 heading into the fourth quarter. Pacers 109, T-Wolves 103

In Minneapolis, Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for his fourth All-Star Game to lead Indiana past Minnesota.

Myles Turner added 23 points, and Jeff Teague had 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak. Indiana outrebounded Timberwolves 44-34 and shot 52 percent.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota after getting passed over for the Western Conference reserves. Nuggets 127, Suns 120

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists before leaving with an injury late in the game and the Nuggets beat Phoenix.

Eric Bledsoe led the Suns with 28 points, and Devin Booker had 24. Jazz 96, Lakers 88

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to help the Jazz beat Los Angeles.

Utah ended a two-game losing streak and the Lakers have now dropped eight of their last nine.

The Jazz used a 16-0 run in the third quarter, punctuated by a Joe Ingles-to-Hayward alley-oop to give them a 68-56 lead that they never relinquished.