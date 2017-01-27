Hannaryz grind out win over 89ers

Kevin Kotzur’s double-double and 13-point efforts from Marcus Dove and Shingo Utsumi sparked the visiting Kyoto Hannaryz to a 63-58 victory over the Sendai 89ers on Friday night.

Kotzur contributed team-high totals of 17 points and 12 rebounds for Kyoto (15-18), and blocked two shots.

Dove chipped in with nine boards, three assists, a pair of steals and a block, while Yusuke Okada had an eight-point performance in the series opener. Sunao Murakami energized the visitors with a team-high three steals.

The Hannaryz led 34-30 at halftime. They used a game-best 11-0 run late in the game to take a 59-54 lead.

Wendell White paced Sendai (9-24) with 19 points. Masaharu Kataoka and Tshilidzi Nephawe poured in 13 and 12, respectively. Nephawe swatted four shots.

The 89ers made just 2 of 16 3-point shots against former coach Honoo Hamaguchi’s Hannaryz. Overall, they shot 23-for-70 (32.9 percent).

Kyoto shot 36.2 percent from the field.