Hideki Matsui’s wife gave birth to the couple’s second son earlier this month, the former New York Yankee confirmed Thursday.

“He’s doing really well,” Matsui said of his newborn at his New York residence.

Matsui’s first son was born in 2013, a year after the slugger retired as a player. He has been a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman since 2015 and is also a roving hitting instructor for the team’s farmhands.