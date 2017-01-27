Former Padres pitching star Randy Jones battling throat cancer

Former MLB star Randy Jones, the 1976 National League Cy Young Award winner, revealed Thursday on the San Diego Padres’ website that he is fighting throat cancer.

The 67-year-old left-hander said he was diagnosed with the disease in November and began chemotherapy and radiation treatments in mid-December.

“I feel positive,” Jones said. “They caught it early. It’s all in the throat and not in the lymph nodes. I’m beating this thing.”

Jones, whose jersey number 35 has been retired by the Padres, played for San Diego from 1973-80 then played his last two major league seasons for the New York Mets.

Doctors told Jones his cancer was linked to using tobacco.

“I chewed as a player,” Jones said. “I smoked cigars most of my adult life. I started dipping eight or nine years ago. There’s a link, it’s all related. But I’m lucky because I’ve been told this is a low-risk cancer. It’s in my throat, right above my vocal chords.

“It’s a tough grind, but I have to get it done. Food right now tastes terrible. I’ve lost 10 pounds. But I’m following orders. They tell me what to do and I do it. I’m on a ‘keep it simple, stupid’ program. I just say yes to all orders.”

The sinkerball specialist went 20-9 and led the National League with a 2.24 ERA in 1975, then went 22-14 with a 2.74 ERA in 1976 to earn the Cy Young Award. But he injured his left arm in his 40th and final start of the campaign and never regained his All-Star form.