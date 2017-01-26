Kubo joins Belgian club Ghent

Ghent has signed forward Yuya Kubo from Swiss outfit Young Boys on a 3½-year contract, the Belgian first-division side announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old striker, who made his pro debut at the age of 17 for J. League second-division team Kyoto Sanga, has been playing for Young Boys since 2013. He has scored five goals in 14 league games this season. A key member of Japan’s under-23 team that earned a berth at the Rio Olympics, Kubo was, however, denied permission to play in Rio by his club.

Ghent, a team from northwestern Belgium, won the national championship in 2014-2015 and reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season.