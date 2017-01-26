Leafs make short work of Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs made quite an investment in goaltender Frederik Andersen last summer, trading a first- and second-round pick to Anaheim to acquire the goaltender and giving him a $25 million, five-year deal.

He is providing quite a return.

Andersen made 22 saves for his second straight shutout, third this season, and Auston Matthews scored early in the first period, leading Toronto over the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said the Andersen trade has been “huge” for the franchise’s turnaround.

“We knew we needed a goaltender,” Babcock said. “We didn’t know we’d be as fortunate as we have been. But we felt we had good, young players and we needed stability in the net.”

Andersen matched his career high with his third shutout. He had three shutouts in each of the previous two seasons with the Ducks while splitting starts with John Gibson.

“The guys are doing a great job in front of me right now, which makes my life easier,” Andersen said. “They are getting into the shooting lanes and keeping the puck away from me.”

Andersen only needed one goal from his teammates to win, but got much more. Roman Polak scored late in the second period and James van Riemsdyk and Nikita Soshnikov had goals in the third to give Toronto a comfortable cushion.

The Maple Leafs moved a point ahead of Boston in the Atlantic standings and into third place for the division’s third guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Toronto has played five fewer games than the Bruins, putting it in a relatively favorable position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and just the second time in 12 seasons.

“These are more than two-point games for us,” Matthews said.

Oilers 4, Ducks 0

In Anaheim, Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout.

Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for Edmonton in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders.

Flyers 2, Rangers 0

In New York, Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout.

Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored 2:36 apart in the third period for Philadelphia, which had lost five straight to the Rangers.

Canucks 3, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Sven Baertschi got his second goal of the game with 8:14 left, and Markus Granlund also had a goal.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for Vancouver. The Canucks have 52 points and sit in the second wild card in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Calgary. They have played two fewer games than the Flames.