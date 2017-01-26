Medvedeva impresses to begin Euro title defense

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva launched an impressive defense of her title at the European Championships on Wednesday, while Italian Carolina Kostner also found her form returning after almost three years away from competition.

Medvedeva, just 17 but the reigning world and European champion, turned on the style in the short program.

Clad in a sky-blue outfit with matching gloves, she scored 78.92 points — just off last month’s personal best of 79.21 as she held off compatriot Anna Pogorilaya, who scored 74.39 ahead of 72.40 for Kostner.

“I had expected a slightly higher score — though it is a high one,” said Medvedeva.

The Russians are looking to sweep the podium for a third straight year — but Kostner could prevent that after returning for the first time since a third place at the 2014 worlds.

The 29-year-old 2012 world champion, wearing an eye-catching black and white outfit, looked as if she had never been away as she danced a routine whose musical backdrop included a Led Zeppelin drum solo.

After Olympic bronze in 2014, Kostner decided to take a sabbatical but then received a ban after being caught up in a doping scandal involving her former companion, walker Alex Schwazer.

Heading into Friday’s free routine, Kostner was just ahead of Russia’s European Championships debutante Maria Sotskova, who scored 72.17 points in the free programme.

In the pairs short program, Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, winners of the prestigious Grand Prix final in December, led with 80.82 points.

But it’s tight at the top with just two points separating the next four couples.

France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres were second (74.18 points), Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany (73.76) were in third ahead of two more Russian pairs, Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov (73.70) and Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert (72.38).

The title will be decided on Thursday with the free program.