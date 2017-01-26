Kings heap further misery on Cavs

The criticism quieted. The problems persist.

LeBron James and the NBA champions are a mess right now.

Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games and are dealing with a major distraction after James challenged the team’s commitment to winning and demanded roster changes.

Following the latest troubling loss, James quickly dressed and answered a handful of questions before heading home.

“We gotta get better,” he said. “That’s all.”

James recorded his second straight triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Kyrie Irving scored 20, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavs didn’t play with poise down the stretch and missed 17 of 34 free throws.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five with 2:30 in overtime before battling back. Darren Collison added 23 points for Sacramento, which also trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter.

“Never a doubt,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said with a laugh.

Things weren’t so funny down the hall in Cleveland’s locker room. James, who typically takes up to an hour to get showered and dressed, was already packing some belongings and a late-night, take-home meal into a bag when the media was allowed to enter.

James wore a “Klutch Or Nowhere” shirt, a nod to business partner Rich Paul’s sports management group, and a baseball cap for “Uninterrupted,” his sports multimedia site. He wasn’t in a talkative mood after the Cavs let a win slip away on their home floor and fell to 5-7 in January.

Warriors 113, Hornets 103

In Charlotte, Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Warriors rallied to beat the Hornets.

Thunder 114, Pelicans 105

In New Orleans, Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, passing Larry Bird with his 60th career triple-double.

Grizzlies 101, Raptors 99

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left.

76ers 114, Bucks 109

In Milwaukee, despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the 76ers held off the Bucks to win for the fifth time in six games.

Celtics 120, Rockets 109

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, and Jae Crowder scored 23.

Heat 109, Nets 106

In New York, Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Nets.

Hawks 119, Bulls 114

In Chicago, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run.

Mavericks 103, Knicks 95

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20.