Takanashi looking to end slump

Women’s ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi left for Europe on Wednesday determined to regain her form after four straight World Cup events without a win.

“I want to get my jumping style back,” Takanashi told reporters before departing from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Takanashi had won five of six competitions this season before returning to Japan for back-to-back events in Sapporo and Yamagata.

But she finished second and fourth in Sapporo before placing fifth and second in Yamagata last weekend. Takanashi, a three time overall champion, is one win shy of her 50th career World Cup victory.

“That (the 50th win) is what I am aiming for but performances have to be good before results come,” she said.

Takanashi’s compatriot Yuki Ito won three of the four events held in Japan and is second behind Takanashi in the overall rankings.

“I am looking forward to seeing how well I can jump,” said Ito.