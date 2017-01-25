Hozumi, Kato fall in bid to reach final

Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato were knocked out of the women’s doubles in the semifinals at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Hozumi and Kato were aiming to become the first Japanese pair ever to reach the final of a Grand Slam event, but their surprise run came to an end when they were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by second-seeded pair Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Czech Lucie Safarova.

Hozumi and Kato had become the first Japanese pair to reach Australian Open semis and first to make the last four of a Grand Slam event since Ai Sugiyama and Rika Fujiwara made the semis of the 2002 French Open.