Bengals’ Jones issues apology

Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones apologized through his attorneys after police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.

The video from the Cincinnati police squad car shows Jones using profanity toward the officers and telling one of them, “I hope you die tomorrow.” The Bengals apologized for the cornerback’s behavior in the video that was released on Monday.

One of Jones’ attorneys said on Tuesday he is getting treatment with a local professional. He declined to go into details on the treatment.

“He (Jones) recognizes he has some issues to deal with,” said attorney Timothy Schneider of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Jones also issued an apology through a statement released by his attorneys.

“Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January,” the statement said. “Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.”