Yomiuri’s Yoh will not play for Taiwan at WBC

Yomiuri Giants outfielder Daikan Yoh of Taiwan has said he will not represent his national team at the World Baseball Classic in March, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who joined Yomiuri in the offseason as a domestic free agent, had been discussing the matter with the Giants, whose officials apparently expressed their wish for him to focus on preparing for the regular season in Japan in his first year with the team.

In the first round of the WBC, Taiwan is set to play against South Korea, Netherlands and Israel in Pool A in Seoul.

“I want to first build up my body so it will be resistant to injuries,” said Yoh, who trained at the Giants Stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Yoh joined the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2006, as a first-round draft pick out of high school in Japan, and went on to become a four-time Golden Glove-winning central fielder while claiming the Pacific League stolen bases title in 2013.