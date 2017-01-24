Kubo on verge of move to Belgian club Ghent: reports

Forward Yuya Kubo appears bound for Belgian first-division side Ghent, according to multiple Belgian media reports Tuesday.

The 23-year-old striker, who made his pro debut at the age of 17 for J. League second-division team Kyoto, has been playing for Swiss outfit Young Boys since 2013. He has scored five goals in 14 league games this season. A key member of Japan’s under-23 team that earned a berth in the Rio Olympics, Kubo was, however, denied permission to play in Rio by his club.

Ghent, a team from northwestern Belgium, won the national championship in 2014-15 and reached the last 16 of the European Champions League last season.