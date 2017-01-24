Venus turns back clock, makes semis

Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semifinal in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the Open era.

The quarterfinal will hardly be remembered as a classic, with both Venus and the 24th-ranked Russian surrendering serve with alarming regularity despite perfect conditions for tennis at Rod Laver Arena.

In the end it was 36-year-old Venus’ experience that proved decisive when the pressure rose, and Pavlyuchenkova crumbled with a double fault on match point to boost the American’s hopes of a first title at Melbourne Park.

“Oh my gosh I’m so excited,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion after closing out the 1-hour and 48-minute tussle. “I want to go further. I’m not happy just with this.

“I’m just so excited that I have another opportunity to play again.”

Following her run at Wimbledon, 13th seed Venus has now made the semifinals at two of the last three Grand Slams.

She was 22 when she last made the semifinals at Melbourne, during a run to the 2003 final where she was beaten by younger sister Serena, the current world No. 2, in three sets.

Venus will play an all-American semifinal against Coco Vandeweghe, who thrashed former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 in the following quarterfinal.

The mouthwatering prospect of a repeat of the 2003 final against Serena beckons if the second seed can get there as well.

Venus has stormed through the draw without losing a set and was never truly threatened by Pavlyuchenkova, who let herself down with nine double faults.

Both players struggled to hold serve, but Pavlyuchenkova buckled at the bigger moments.

When serving at 5-4 to stay in the first set, she double-faulted and butchered a forehand to offer three set points.

Venus needed only one, hammering a backhand return down the line and giving a yelp in triumph.

There was no more resilience on serve in the second set, with both players trading breaks to move to 4-4.

Pavlyuchenkova double-faulted to fall back to 0-30 at 6-5, two points from elimination, but bravely rallied to take Williams into a tiebreaker.

The Russian led 3-1 before it all fell apart.

She double-faulted to allow Venus to draw level and the American spanked a huge return down the line to edge ahead.

Venus hammered a forehand winner to bring up three match points and Pavlyuchenkova surrendered the match meekly with her ninth double-fault.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semifinal after a mid-match argument on Tuesday.

The world No. 4 won 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours, 15 minutes for his eighth Grand Slam semifinal appearance and will next face either Swiss legend Roger Federer or Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

It puts the three-time Grand Slam champion, the winner in Melbourne in 2014, just one victory away from his fourth Grand Slam final.