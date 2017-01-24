Doubles pair Hozumi, Kato advance to Australian Open semifinals

Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato defeated Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and German Andrea Petkovic to reach the women’s doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Hozumi and Kato needed just an hour to reach the last four courtesy of a straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3 win on Show Court 3.

They become the first Japanese pair to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and the first to make the last four of a Grand Slam event since Ai Sugiyama and Rika Fujiwara made the semis of the 2002 French Open.