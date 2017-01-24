Eri Hozumi (left) and Miyu Kato celebrate after defeating Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-3 in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. | KYODO

Doubles pair Hozumi, Kato advance to Australian Open semifinals

Kyodo

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato defeated Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and German Andrea Petkovic to reach the women’s doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Hozumi and Kato needed just an hour to reach the last four courtesy of a straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3 win on Show Court 3.

They become the first Japanese pair to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and the first to make the last four of a Grand Slam event since Ai Sugiyama and Rika Fujiwara made the semis of the 2002 French Open.

