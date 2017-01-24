Marleau’s four goals in third period lift Sharks

Patrick Marleau had a third period to remember: Four shots and four goals.

Not bad for a 37-year-old veteran.

Marleau’s four-goal flurry in a 13½-minute span helped the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

The left wing became the 12th player in NHL history to score four goals in a period and the first since Mario Lemieux on Jan. 26, 1997, at Montreal, according to the NHL.

It was the third four-goal game in Sharks history. Marleau joins Owen Nolan (Dec. 19, 1995) and Tomas Hertl (Oct. 8, 2013).

Afterward, Marleau was humble as always as he ended a seven-game goal drought.

“It was a good period to have,” said Marleau, who’s now just three goals shy of No. 500 for his career. “Tonight was a lot of fun.”

Marleau scored in a variety of ways to break open a game tied 1-1 heading into the third: He tipped a shot in off the post, scored on a wraparound, lined in a wrist shot and finally lifted a backhander over rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

“Great player. Still a lot of gas left in the tank, a lot of juice left in those legs,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

“Considering our schedule and his age, to play a game like that, that’s an exceptional feat. It’s an exceptional feat when you’re 22, never mind 37 in the middle of seven games in 11 nights. He’s a great player. It was great to be part of it.”

To commemorate Marleau’s achievement, the team made sure to retrieve the puck for him. That’s quite a souvenir.

“It was one of those kinds of periods, he got the momentum going, everything found him and he put everything in,” Joe Pavelski said. “Those were nice goals.” Capitals 6, Hurricanes 1

In Washington, defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and the Capitals kept the offense rolling to beat Carolina and extend their point streak to 14 straight games. Rangers 3, Kings 2

In New York, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots to lead the Rangers over Los Angeles. Maple Leafs 4, Flames 0

In Toronto, Nazem Kadri scored twice to tie his career high with 20 goals this season and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Maple Leafs blanked Calgary.

Ducks 3, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Ryan Getzlaf scored a power-play goal in the third period and Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots for Anaheim. Coyotes 3, Panthers 2, (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Tobias Rieder scored 48 seconds into overtime to lift Arizona over slumping Florida.

Rieder scored off a pass from Alexander Burmistrov.