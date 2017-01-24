Olivo joins Denver coaching staff

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph filled the last major vacancy on his coaching staff Monday by hiring Brock Olivo as his special teams coordinator.

Olivo, 40, spent the last three seasons as special teams assistant to Dave Toub in Kansas City.

Toub was one of three candidates that interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy after Gary Kubiak stepped down. Although the job went to Joseph, the Broncos were impressed enough by Toub to hire away Toub’s top lieutenant.

Olivo spent four seasons as a key special teams player for the Detroit Lions following his standout career at Missouri, where Toub was the Tigers’ strength and conditioning coach.

“Being a former player who was primarily a special teams player, Brock understands the mindset, work ethic and importance of this phase of the game,” Joseph said. “Working under Dave Toub in Kansas City, Brock learned from a special coach and has the right experiences as the No. 2 guy that have prepared him to be the coordinator.”

Olivo replaces Joe DeCamillis, who left to serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special teams coordinator.

In Denver, Olivo inherits a young core that includes kicker Brandon McManus, punter Riley Dixon and returner Kalif Raymond, who excelled down the stretch after being promoted from the practice squad.