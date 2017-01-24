Waiters nails clutch 3 as Heat top Warriors

Dion Waiters went from air ball to game-winner.

Waiters made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to cap his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday to end the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak.

“He’s not scared. He’s not afraid,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Waiters. “He’s fearless. He wants those moments as much as anybody.”

Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court, made a couple moves on Klay Thompson, and then connected from straightaway.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami (15-30), which finished a 4-0 homestand. Hassan Whiteside added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Durant scored 27, Thompson had 22 and Stephen Curry added 21 points for the Warriors (38-7).

Pelicans 124, Cavaliers 122

In New Orleans, Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis, scoring a season-high 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while powering the hosts to the surprising victory.

Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans.

Kyrie Irving scoring 35 of his 49 points in the second half, but the Cleveland fell to its fifth loss in seven games. LeBron James had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Thunder 97, Jazz 95

In Salt Lake City, Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, helping Oklahoma City stop Utah’s six-game win streak.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder’s final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Clippers 115, Hawks 105

In Atlanta, Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford broke out of a shooting slump with 19, helping Los Angeles to the road win.

Wizards 109, Hornets 99

In Charlotte, John Wall had 24 points and seven assists, Markieff Morris added 23 points and eight boards, and Washington earned its fifth win in six games.

Knicks 109, Pacers 103

In Indianapolis, Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and broke a tie with a baseline jumper with 23.4 seconds left.

Bucks 127, Rockets 114

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jabari Parker had 28 and the Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Spurs 112, Nets 86

In New York, Patty Mills scored 20 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and San Antonio rolled while playing without Kawhi Leonard and three other regulars.

Kings 109, Pistons 104

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Sacramento snapped a five-game losing streak.