Slugger Lee returns to Lotte Giants

Former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and Seattle Mariners slugger Lee Dae-ho has rejoined his former South Korean club the Lotte Giants after one season in the major leagues, the Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday.

Lee, the 2015 Japan Series MVP with the Hawks before moving to the majors, has signed for Lotte on a four-year deal worth 15 billion won (roughly US$12.9 million).

The 34-year-old native of Busan played with Lotte, his hometown team, for 11 seasons, before stints in Japan and in the United States.

“I worked hard to realize my dream of playing in the United States, and my last wish was to come back and win a championship with the Lotte Giants,” Yonhap quoted Lee as saying in a club statement.

“I can’t wait to see the fans again. I’d like to thank the team for recognizing my value.”