Kisenosato set to gain promotion, becoming first Japan-born yokozuna in 19 years

Ozeki Kisenosato is set to become the first Japanese-born yokozuna in 19 years after a Japan Sumo Association (JSA) advisory body recommended his promotion on Monday.

Kisenosato will be named the 72nd yokozuna, the first born in Japan since Wakanohana in 1998, at an extraordinary JSA board meeting Wednesday as a formality, after the rankings for the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament are decided.

Kisenosato won his first career title at the New Year tourney that wrapped up Sunday, and Monday’s approval by the Yokozuna Deliberation Council all but guarantees him to reach sumo’s highest rank.

The 73 tournaments Kisenosato needed to win promotion are the most by any wrestler since 1926. Sumo has not had a Japanese-born yokozuna since Takanohana retired in 2003.

The 30-year-old Ibaraki native clinched his long-awaited first championship on Saturday, when yokozuna Hakuho slipped to his third defeat of the 15-day meet. Kisenosato further strengthened his case for promotion when he floored Hakuho with a last-ditch beltless arm throw for his 14th win of the tournament.

Kisenosato became the first wrestler to win the most bouts in a season without winning a single title.

“I’ve finally got my hands on it (the Emperor’s Cup) and the sense of pleasure hasn’t changed,” Kisenosato said Monday at his Tagonoura stable, ahead of the council’s announcement. “It’s hard to put into words but it has a nice weight to it.”

“I felt a force in addition to my own strength that worked in my favor. I have never clung on in that manner in my whole life.”

He then thanked his late stablemaster, former yokozuna Takanosato.

“Training was tough, but useful. Gratitude is the only word I can find,” Kisenosato said. “It won’t be a real payback to him if I don’t train further and get stronger. He always used to say ‘to be a yokozuna is lonely.’ I couldn’t fathom it at the time but I’ll strive so I can come to understand.

“Yokozuna is a rank that carries responsibility. Defeat signals the end.”

Luck was on Kisenosato’s side at the New Year Basho, with up-and-down Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji and Kakuryu both withdrawing. Fellow ozeki Goeido also pulled out on the 13th day, gifting a win by default to Kisenosato.

Eight of the last nine yokozuna secured promotion by winning their preceding two tournaments. Mongolian Kakuryu was the last to be promoted to yokozuna ahead of the May 2014 meet. He lost in a playoff that January despite finishing 14-1, but won the title in March.

Hideshige Moriya, the council’s chairman, had said Sunday he does not expect any panel members to oppose Kisenosato’s promotion with his performance meeting the requirement of two straight titles or results as good.

So often accused of being mentally fragile, Kisenosato has finished second-best at a meet 12 times. After Kotoshokigu and Goeido captured their first titles last year, Kisenosato had become the only Japanese-born ozeki not to have won a trophy.