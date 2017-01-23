Japan to play June home friendly before Iraq clash

Japan will warm up for its June World Cup qualifier away to Iraq with a home friendly at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium against a-yet-to-be-determined opponent, the Japan Football Association announced Monday.

The friendly, an evening kickoff, will be played June 7, six days before Vahid Halilhodzic’s men take on Iraq at a neutral venue, which is rumored to be in Iran.

“We’re still working on it, but ideally we want a team similar in style to Iraq,” JFA technical director Akira Nishino said. “We want to make a decision in line with the manager’s wishes.”