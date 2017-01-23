Costa scores in return to Chelsea

With everyone still waiting for him to clear up the ambiguity over last weekend’s absence from the Chelsea team, Diego Costa did his talking on the pitch on Sunday.

Costa marked his return to the side for his 100th Chelsea appearance by scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory over Hull that sent the Premier League leaders eight points clear.

After netting his 52nd Chelsea goal from close range at the end of the first half, the league’s joint-top scorer alluded to all the speculation surrounding his Chelsea future by performing a chatter gesture with his hands while celebrating.

Publicly, Chelsea said Costa missed last Saturday’s game at Leicester due to a back injury. What manager Antonio Conte did not dispute was that the striker was dropped over a row with the coaching staff amid suggestions of a big-money offer from China.

“It’s important Diego played a good game,” Conte said. “I hope with this game to finish the speculation about him, about Chelsea, about me and him. We showed we are a team with great unity.”

While Hull is next from bottom in the standings after a ninth straight away loss, Chelsea opened up an eight-point advantage over Arsenal, which defeated Burnley 2-1.

That game featured two penalties in stoppage time and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger appearing to push the fourth official.

Arsenal went into additional time leading through Shkodran Mustafi’s header but with 10 men after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Steven Defour in the 66th minute.

“He has to control his game and not punish the team with a lack of control in his tackling,” Wenger said of Xhaka, who has been sent off twice this season.

Wenger’s heated confrontation with the fourth official came as he tried to watch the rest of the game from near the tunnel after being sent off.

“I regret everything. I should have shut up, gone in and gone home,” Wenger said. “I apologize for that.”

That came as Andre Gray looked to have snatched a point when he netted from the spot after substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes. Wenger’s mood was lifted in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Arsenal was awarded a penalty for Ben Mee’s high foot challenge on Laurent Koscielny.

Defending champion Leicester is now in a relegation dogfight after a 3-0 loss against Southampton.

Having lost half of their 22 games, Claudio Ranieri’s players are sitting only five points above the drop zone. Not since Manchester City in 1938 have the top-flight title winners been relegated the following season.