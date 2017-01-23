Serena tops Strycova to reach quarterfinals

With her serve misfiring and the ball coming back at her from some irregular angles, it was time for Serena Williams to go to Plan B.

Williams knuckled down and just scrapped her way to a 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 16-seeded Barbora Strycova on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Despite four service breaks — two in the first four games — and 46 unforced errors, and with the fluky net cord and the off-balance, scrunched-shouldered backhand that bounced flatly and clinched her the first set on her eighth set point, she ground down Strycova.

“It’s good to know I have a Plan B, or Option 2. I wasn’t serving my greatest today, also she was putting a lot of returns in there,” said Williams, who had a first-serve percentage of 45, and made four double-faults. “I feel like it was really good for me to win on probably not my best day, which is always good, because sometimes you rely on one shot and if it goes off, and then, like, what happens now?

“It was really good for me to almost lose that so I know my other game is going pretty good, too.”

Next up, she’ll face No. 9 Johanna Konta, who beat Ekaterina Makarova. The 2016 semifinalist was only broken once and broke Makarova four times in the 6-1, 6-4 win.

“She’s one of the few players still playing I watched growing up,” Konta said of Williams. “It’s an incredible honor and I can’t wait to share the court with her.”

On the men’s side, No. 11 David Goffin reached the quarterfinals for the first time after beating eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-2. He’ll next play either Grigor Dimitrov or Denis Istomin, the No. 117-ranked wild-card entry who upset No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round.