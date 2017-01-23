Giroux comes through for Flyers in overtime

The Philadelphia Flyers desperately needed a victory, especially on the road, and they got it thanks to their captain.

Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York’s three-game winning streak. It was Philadelphia’s first road win since Dec. 14 at Colorado, ending a nine-game losing streak (0-7-2) away from home.

Giroux’s 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenseman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, and gave the Flyers a morale-building victory after trailing 2-0. Philadelphia was 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

“No question we needed a win,” Flyers coach Dave Haksol said. “I don’t think guys were getting too far off center but probably the biggest thing was the outlook we had, coming in and playing focused.”

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

“We were playing well and had a lot of chances and they weren’t going in,” Giroux said. “When Wayne got that goal, it was a relief on the bench. I never saw such a celebration for a first goal.”

The Islanders had two power-play chances midway through the third period without converting.

“We seemed sluggish and our execution wasn’t as good as it was our last two games,” said John Tavares, who leads the Islanders with 19 goals and 36 points but was held off the scoresheet. “Today wasn’t our best. We’ll rest up and get ready for a tough couple of games heading into the All-Star break.”

Blue Jackets 7, Senators 6

In Columbus, Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game 1:09 into overtime gave the Blue Jackets a wild victory over Ottawa.

The goal was Atkinson’s 23rd of the season. Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington, Zach Werenski, Lukas Sedlak, Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus, and Alexander Wennberg had three assists.

Rangers 1, Red Wings 0 (OT)

In Detroit, J.T. Miller converted Mats Zuccarello’s feed on a two-on-none breakaway at 1:56 of overtime for his 15th goal of the season.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, made 21 saves and posted his second shutout of the season and second straight win since ending a personal three-game losing streak. Lundqvist is 6-1-1 with four shutouts in his last eight games against the Red Wings.

Penguins 5, Bruins 1

In Pittsburgh, Conor Sheary scored two goals for the third time in four games.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Pittsburgh, while Matt Murray made 44 saves.

Blackhawks 4, Canucks 2

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews scored a goal and had three assists to lift the Blackhawks to a win over Vancouver.

Corey Crawford made 26 saves for Chicago.

Predators 4, Wild 2

In Minneapolis, Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period as Nashville rallied from an early deficit to cap its long road trip with a win over the Wild.

James Neal and Ryan Johansen also scored and Pekka Rinne overcame a rough start to stop 21 shots.