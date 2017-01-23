Yamanaka to face Mexican Carlson in 12th defense of title

WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka will square off against Mexico’s Carlos Carlson on March 2 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, the Teiken Gym announced on Monday.

Yamanaka will try to defend his belt for the 12th consecutive time, which would put him one win away from tying the record for consecutive world title defenses by a Japanese boxer. The record is currently held by former WBA light flyweight champion Yoko Gushiken.

Carlson, who currently holds the North American Boxing Federation championship title, is ranked No. 9 in the WBC bantam division and the fight will be his first world title shot.

While the eyes of the Japanese media and fans are focusing on his run of title defenses, Yamanaka said that he cares less about it, and that he just wants to “fight bouts that leave an impression on people.”

“I know I’m getting closer (to Gushiken’s record),” Yamanaka said at a Tokyo news conference. “But I always just want to have a better fight than the previous one. I got knocked down in my previous fight and the one before that, so I’ve got to reflect on that and get better.

“Hopefully, I will finish the fight with a KO win this time.”

Yamanaka is certainly capable of giving excitement to those who watch his fights, with his unparalleled heavy left, which is popularly known as “God’s Left,” having knocked down many opponents throughout his career.

Yamanaka, who is unbeaten with a 26-0-2 record and 18 KOs as a pro, is the only Japanese boxer currently in Ring Magazine’s top 10 pound-for-pound list (He’s No. 9).

Teiken president Tsuyoshi Hamada said that the gym “talked to everybody that’s ranked from No. 1 through No. 15,” and Carlson was the only fighter who agreed to fight Yamanaka.

“While other fighters didn’t want to fight Yamanaka, Carlson accepted and he’ll come full of energy trying to (beat Yamanaka). So it’ll be a great fight.”

Carlson, 26, has gone 22-1-0 (13 KOs). His sole loss came in his professional debut in 2011, and he has won 22 bouts in a row since.

Yamanaka, meanwhile, did not buy into Hamada’s comments that no other fighter wanted to get in the ring with him.

“Each boxer has his own time to fight and has his own terms, such as where he needs to fight,” Yamanaka said. “My opponent this time has high motivation anyway. I believe it’ll be a great, thrilling fight. I’m not going to use my legs (to go the distance with Carlson) too much, but I’m not going to fight him toe to toe. But it’ll be a great fight.”

In his previous fight, Yamanaka defeated Anselmo Moreno in a rematch with a sensational seventh-round technical knockout last September in Osaka. With that impressive victory, Yamanaka is a strong candidate for the most valuable award in Japanese boxing for 2016, which will be announced next month.