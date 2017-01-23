Three-point barrage lifts Warriors

The noon tipoff in the Eastern time zone was more than a little challenging for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. At first, anyway.

Tied at halftime, the Warriors woke up. Curry and Klay Thompson each finished with seven 3-pointers and the Warriors won their seventh straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-98 on Sunday.

This was the first Eastern time zone noon tip for the Warriors since 1995, when they lost by 34 points in Orlando.

“It just challenges you mentally,” Curry said of the early start. “We were talking about it in the locker room before the game. It is early, but it doesn’t matter what time the game is, we have to go out and get a win.”

Curry had 14 points as the Warriors outscored Orlando 42-24 in the third quarter. He didn’t play in the fourth period.

Curry went 7-for-13 on 3s and scored 27 points while Thompson was 7-for-9 from behind the arc and had 21 points. The Warriors shot 19 of 42 overall from 3-point range while the Magic went 7-for-28.

After trailing by 11 in the first half and committing a dozen turnovers, the Warriors went into the break even at 50.

“Third quarter was great,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It seems to be the time when we pick up our defense and it translates into some transition hoops and 3-pointers.”

Kevin Durant added 15 points for the Warriors, Zaza Pachulia had 14 and JaVale McGee added 13.

It has been rumored that Durant and Serge Ibaka didn’t get along when they were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former teammates met Sunday on opposite sides for the first time since they both departed Oklahoma City last summer. There seemed to be a couple of unfriendly exchanges between Durant and Ibaka during the game but Durant said that wasn’t the case.

“I was not jawing with Serge,” said Durant. “Y’all want me to be beefing with every player in the league. I was not jawing with Serge.”

Mavericks 122, Lakers 73

In Dallas, Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Mavericks give Los Angeles its worst defeat ever.

It was the Mavericks’ 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

The 49-point defeat just edged Los Angeles’ two previous worst losses at 48 points, most recently 123-75 at Utah on March 28, 2016.

Suns 115, Raptors 103

In Toronto, Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points and had 13 assists and Phoenix handed the Raptors their third straight loss.

Bledsoe was 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and Devin Booker added 20 points as the Suns won their second straight road game following Saturday’s win at New York.

T-Wolves 111, Nuggets 108

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds to play.

Towns hit 13 of 19 shots and also had four blocks and Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in Minnesota’s fourth straight home win.