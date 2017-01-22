Rooney’s record-setting strike salvages point for United

Deep into stoppage time with Manchester United facing defeat, Wayne Rooney bent a free kick high over the defense and into the Stoke goal.

A point was salvaged for United but the moment carried a far greater significance. It was Rooney’s 250th goal for United — a record breaker.

Rooney’s long wait to overhaul Bobby Charlton as the club’s all-time leading scorer ended in front of the 79-year-old former United great on Saturday at Stoke.

“It’s a proud moment for me and a huge honor to get that record, just a bit dampened by the result,” said the 31-year-old Rooney, whose side remains sixth in the Premier League after the 1-1 draw. “It’s about a career and I still feel there’s a lot more to come, but overall it’s a really proud moment for me.”

Inevitably the moment was tinged with disappointment for Charlton but not for long. Soon after the game, Charlton headed into the United dressing room to congratulate Rooney.

Rooney took 546 games to reach the milestone, while Charlton netted 249 goals over 758 matches across the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

“I have become used to the honor of being the club’s all-time top goal scorer . . . but it has been fairly obvious for a while now that Wayne Rooney was going to be the one likeliest to break my record,” Charlton said.

“And now that day has come, I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record. However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.”

Breaking records is one thing, now Rooney’s priority will be hauling United up the standings. The failure to beat Stoke was even more costly as three of the five teams above United — Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City — dropped points on Saturday.

City took the lead against Tottenham in the 49th minute when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris raced off his line in a failed bid to intercept Kevin de Bruyne’s pass, allowing Leroy Sane to steer his shot into the empty net.

Lloris was culpable again five minutes later as he spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross and De Bruyne punished the mistake with a simple finish.

But Dele Alli sparked Tottenham’s revival with a close-range header in the 58th minute and, after Sterling had a penalty appeal controversially turned down, South Korea’s Son Heung-min swept home to complete the comeback in the 77th minute of a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool’s title challenge suffered a major blow as lowly Swansea enjoyed a shock 3-2 victory at Anfield.

Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead in the 48th minute and struck again in the 52nd minute before Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool three minutes later.

Firmino drew Liverpool level with a fine finish in the 69th minute, but Gylfi Sigurdsson struck in the 74th.

Seamus Coleman’s 87th-minute strike gave Everton a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace that plunged the hosts into the relegation zone.

Andy Carroll showed West Ham can thrive without want-away star Dimitri Payet as his brace inspired a 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough.

Sunderland slumped to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, while Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Watford.