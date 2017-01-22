Sagan bring forward Ono back from Belgium

Former Standard Liege forward Yuji Ono has signed for Sagan Tosu after five seasons in Belgium, the J. League first-division club announced Sunday.

The 24-year-old moved to Sint-Truiden from Standard in July 2015 but the club agreed to terminate his contract last Sunday.

Ono made his J. League debut in 2010 at the age of 17 with Yokohama F. Marinos while still in their youth setup. He was handed the No. 10 shirt when he broke into the first team the following year and scored nine league goals in 79 games before signing for Standard in January 2013.

His playing time since was limited by injuries, however, including a six-month layoff following left knee ligament damage he suffered in 2013. He scored one goal in 47 league games in Belgium.

Sagan have also announced the termination of contracts for Moroccan forward Moestafa El Kabir and Algerian midfielder Aymen Tahar, both of whom joined the side last summer.