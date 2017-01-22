Teen Hirano captures national table tennis title

Sixteen-year-old Miu Hirano became the youngest player to win the national table tennis championships in women’s singles Sunday, while Jun Mizutani won a record ninth men’s title.

Hirano, who became the first Japanese to win a World Cup tournament in October, defeated four-time champion Kasumi Ishikawa 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 in the final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Hirano, a backup member of the bronze medal-winning Japanese women’s national team at the Rio Olympics last summer, overcame a regular in Brazil in 23-year-old Ishikawa, who had won the last three nationals.

“I absolutely wanted to win it as I could only achieve the feat this year,” Hirano said of becoming the youngest national champion. “I trained this year focusing on initiating attacks and I’m grateful to the coaches who taught me how.”

Mizutani, who won two medals at the Rio Games in August, had won eight of the last 10 national titles heading into this year’s tournament and came from behind to clinch the record tally, downing Kazuhiro Yoshimura 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 13-11, 11-6 in the men’s final.

“The pressure from winning medals in Rio was huge and I almost bowed to it, but I’m relieved to get the best result in the end,” said Mizutani, who faced the younger brother of Maharu Yoshimura, with whom he won the team silver at Rio de Janeiro.

“I was aiming for this record since I first won the (national) title. It’s been a long way, 11 years, and now I’d like to get the landmark 10th title.”

The 27-year-old also urged younger players to test him at the summit with as strong a desire for the title as his.

“They’re getting better but I’ve been in the final for the past 11 years and I want them to take the trophy away from me,” he said. “I think I’ll stop playing after the 2020 Tokyo Games, and I believe I won’t go out as the national champion. I hope to see a strong youngster come through.”