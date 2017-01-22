Wild rally from two goals down to beat Ducks

Known as a steady, minute-munching defenseman, Ryan Suter also had a big game at the other end of the rink Saturday night.

Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Western Conference-leading Wild are 19-2-1 in their last 22 games.

“It was loud, the crowd was into it, it was a lot of fun,” said Suter, who tied a career high with a plus-4 on his 32nd birthday and improved to an NHL-best plus-30.

Suter entered second in per-game average ice time of 27:11. He also had an assist for his sixth multipoint game of the season.

Should he now be considered a goal scorer, too?

“Are you trying to jinx it?” Suter said with a laugh. “When we’re playing good, we know we’re going to score goals.”

It was the third time in nine games Minnesota came from two goals down to win.

“I think a lot of guys are confident that they can do it over and over again. Certainly we wouldn’t like to do it all the time. You like to be able to think that you can do it when you have to,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said his club’s sloppiness led to the downfall.

“I would just categorize it as the goals that we gave were gifts. They didn’t have to really work as we did for ours in my estimation,” he said.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury.

It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

“You’re going to have some ups and downs during the course of the year. This is another time that we certainly are going to have to regroup, but it’s certainly disappointing,” Fowler said.

Zucker redirected a pass from Suter behind Jonathan Bernier at 13:59 of the third, firing up the capacity crowd. Before that goal was announced, Suter tried to center a pass from behind the goal line, but it deflected off Bernier’s skate and into the net 36 seconds later.

Zucker added a breakaway goal to cap the flurry.

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2

In Columbus, Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period.

Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)

In Dallas, Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime.

Jets 5, Blues 3

In Winnipeg, Bryan Little scored twice on the power play, Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period and the Jets handed St. Louis its third straight loss.

Islanders 4, Kings 2

In New York, Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead the Islanders over Los Angeles.

Devils 4, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Miles Wood scored twice, Keith Kinkaid stopped 35 shots and the Devils beat slumping Philadelphia.

Sabres 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

In Montreal, Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and Buffalo beat the Canadiens in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Senators 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

In Toronto, Mike Hoffman scored the tying goal with 1:11 left in regulation, and Tom Pyatt had the shootout winner.

Coyotes 5, Lightning 3

In Glendale, Arizona, 19-year-old Christian Fischer scored in his first NHL game.