Leonard lifts Spurs to victory over Cavaliers

As Kawhi Leonard peeled the ice bag off his swollen left hand, Manu Ginobili hobbled through San Antonio’s locker room, his back stiffened from a run-in with LeBron James.

And 20 minutes after the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was in sweats still going over his team’s defensive breakdown in the final seconds.

“We messed up on that last play,” Leonard said. “We could easily be in double overtime right now.”

The Spurs may not have survived it.

Leonard scored a career-high 41 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio downed Cleveland 118-115 despite missing starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

Leonard scored six in OT, including a game-sealing dunk with 4.9 seconds left, as the Spurs regrouped after a late collapse in regulation.

David Lee, making a rare start in place of the injured Gasol, added 14 points as San Antonio improved to 18-4 on the road.

James and Kyrie Irving scored 29 apiece for the Cavs, who had the last shot in regulation and plenty of opportunities in the extra five minutes. Cleveland still had a chance to tie it in the final second of overtime, but Kevin Love missed a 3-pointer.

The matchup between two of the NBA’s best teams didn’t disappoint.

There were clutch shots, defensive stops, drama and in Leonard vs. James, a budding rivalry between superstars.

“Great game. Anybody’s game,” Popovich said. “Comes down to making shots. At the end of regulation we had some great shots that didn’t go down. In overtime they had some great shots that didn’t go down. It happens.”

James helped force overtime with a 30-footer with 34.8 seconds left. He then forced Leonard to miss a contested fadeaway.

San Antonio did not score in the final 2:47 of regulation.

Irving scored Cleveland’s first six points in overtime to give the Cavs a 113-111 lead, but Patty Mills got a second chance after badly missing a 3-pointer and knocked one down to make it 114-113.

Aldridge’s two free throws put the Spurs up three before James committed his seventh turnover and the Cavs appeared to be done. But James forced a jump ball and won the tap, but in attempting to save the ball from going out of bounds, Love, who missed the previous game with back spasms, whipped it behind his back to Leonard, who went in for his dunk.

Bulls 102, Kings 99

In Chicago, Dwyane Wade had 30 points and two key steals in the final minute, Jimmy Butler added 23 points and the Bulls overcame a 42-point performance by DeMarcus Cousins.

Blazers 127, Celtics 123 (OT)

In Boston, Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points.

Rockets 119, Grizzlies 95

In Memphis, Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30 points, and James Harden added 29 points and 10 assists.

Nuggets 123, Clippers 98

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 19 points.

Suns 107, Knicks 105

In New York, Devin Booker scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.

Heat 109, Bucks 97

In Miami, Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 points and the last-place Heat won a season-best third game in a row.

Jazz 109, Pacers 100

In Salt Lake City, George Hill scored a season-high 30 points.

Pistons 113, Wizards 112

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marcus Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the Pistons to their third straight win.

Hornets 1112, Nets 105

In Charlotte, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Nic Batum made two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Hornets defeated Brooklyn for their third straight win.

Hawks 110, 76ers

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored 22 points and combined with Dwight Howard to help the Hawks dominate the boards as Atlanta beat Philadelphia for their ninth win in 11 games.