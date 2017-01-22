Basics serve Levanga well in win over Lakestars

In an era of long-range shooting, scoring consistently from inside the arc can be an overlooked art.

On Sunday, the Levanga Hokkaido, however, provided a reminder that simplifying and executing — taking and making — 2-point shots is indeed important.

Hokkaido shot 59.6 percent from inside the arc in a 92-81 home win over the Shiga Lakestars.

The Levanga also had hot shooting from long distance. Takanobu Nishikawa led the way, connecting on 5 of 9 3s in a 24-point performance in Sapporo. Big man Jahmar Thorpe scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Daniel Miller finished with 15 points and seven boards. Asahi Tajima and Yoshitake Matsushima both handed out four assists in Hokkaido’s second weekend triumph over Shiga.

Julian Mavunga had 15 points and six assists for the struggling Lakestars (6-26) and newcomer Craig Brackins provided 14 points and 11 rebounds.

SeaHorses 83, Jets 74

In Chiba, J.R. Sakuragi delivered a vintage all-around performance to lead Mikawa to a bounce-back win over the Jets.

The 40-year-old former NBA forward had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Kosuke Kanamaru poured in 22 points for the SeaHorses (23-7). Gavin Edwards contributed 12 points and six boards and Makoto Hiejima added 10 points.

For Chiba (20-12), Michael Parker scored 19 points and hauled in eight rebounds and Ryumo Ono and Yuki Togashi both had 16. Togashi nailed 4 of 7 3s and handed out three assists. Shuta Hara added nine points and Hilton Armstrong, a University of Connecticut alum, finished with eight points, 12 boards and six assists.

Alvark 90, B-Corsairs 83

In Tokyo, the hosts put 32 points on the board in the fourth quarter en route to their second win in as many days over Yokohama.

Daiki Tanaka made 5 of 5 3-point attempts in an electrifying 23-point effort for the Alvark (25-5). Teammate Troy Gillenwater added 18 points and seven rebounds and floor leader Diante Garrett had 13 points and six assists, while Joji Takeuchi contributed nine points and six boards.

Tokyo sank 18 of 21 free throws.

Jeff Parmer paced the B-Corsairs (11-21) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Faye Pape Mour and Takuya Kawamura each had 10 points.

Brave Thunders 79, Brex 70

In Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, scoring maestro Nick Fazekas had a 35-point, 14-rebound performance as Kawasaki salvaged a series split with the Brex.

Ryusei Shinoyama added 10 points and Ryan Spangler and Takahiro Kurihara scored nine apiece for the Brave Thunders (27-5), who trailed 44-33 at halftime.

Ryan Rossiter finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Tochigi (23-7). Jeff Gibbs added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kosuke Takeuchi scored 12 points. Yuta Tabuse handed out seven assists.

Diamond Dolphins 85, Albirex BB 74

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Jerome Tillman scored 22 points, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and the Nagoya defense locked down Kimitake Sato to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat.

Justin Burrell scored 18 points, Takumi Ishizaki poured in 14 and Taito Nakahigashi added nine points and seven rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins (20-12).

Davante Gardner paced Niigata (17-15) with 23 points and Clint Chapman had 22 with eight rebounds. Kei Igarashi chipped in with 13 points and seven assists. Sato, who scored 20 points on Saturday, was held to two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Grouses 92, Golden Kings 70

In Toyama, coach Bob Nash’s club raced out to a 33-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and completed a weekend sweep of Ryukyu.

Dexter Pittman had 19 points and nine boards for the Grouses (7-25), Takeshi Mito scored 16 points and Ryo Yamazaki had 13. Sam Willard supplied 12 points, 11 boards and six assists.

Toyama outrebounded the Golden Kings 49-33 and finished with 25 assists, including Naoki Uto’s five.

Lamont Hamilton led Ryukyu (14-18) with 18 points and Reyshawn Terry and Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 17 and 11, respectively.

Evessa 78, Northern Happinets 71

In Osaka, Josh Harrellson’s 18-point, 15-rebound, three-block outing and Takuya Soma’s 17 points helped push the hosts past Akita, sealing a series sweep.

Richard Roby contributed 12 points and 10 boards and Rei Goda scored 10 points for the Evessa (18-14).

Shigehiro Taguchi had 15 points for the Happinets (8-24). Seiya Ando and Evan Ravenel each scored 12 points, with Ravenel also corralling 13 rebounds.

Hannaryz 77, NeoPhoenix 75

In Kyoto, Marcus Dove delivered a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) and the Hannaryz avenged Saturday’s loss to San-en.

Shingo Utsumi scored 11 points, Hayato Kawashima had 10 and Koki Yabuuchi nine for Kyoto (14-18).

Robert Dozier led the NeoPhoenix (18-14) with 15 points. Shinnosuke Oishi scored 14 and Atsuya Ota had 12. Josh Childress contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sunrockers 79, 89ers 66

In Tokyo, 23-year-old point guard Leo Vendrame played like a seasoned veteran, scoring 18 points, dishing out 10 assists and making four steals as Shibuya rebounded from a series-opening loss against Sendai.

Aki Chambers added 19 points and nine rebounds plus four steals, while Ex-Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Sunrockers moved back to .500 (15-15). Ira Brown contributed 12 points and eight boards.

Shibuya outrebounded Sendai 48-32.

Wendell White had 20 points and Masaharu Kataoka scored 15 for the 89ers (9-23).

Second-division update: Sunday’s action produced the following results: Gunma Crane Thunders 79, Kagoshima Rebnise 52; Aomori Wat’s 74, Shinshu Brave Warriors 63; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 66, Iwate Big Bulls 64; Hiroshima Dragonflies 100, Fukushima Firebonds 62; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 83, Kagawa Five Arrows 58; and Shimane Susanoo Magic 76, Yamagata Wyverns 38.